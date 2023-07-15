Cynthia Tima Kumkum's husband has shared a photo of his gorgeous daughter as she graduates from Prince of Peace School

The proud father, Dominic Duodu, and his daughter wore white outfits for a memorable occasion

Tima Kumkum and her husband held their traditional wedding in the Eastern Region on July 13, 2023

Ghanaian entrepreneur and new husband of Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, has shared a photo of his daughter on his Instagram page.

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, look adorable in their wedding photos. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

The proud father, Dominic Duodu, looked dapper in an all-white kaftan outfit and black shoes during his daughter's graduation.

The beautiful and talented young graduate wore a black long-sleeve shirt and black skirt in the lovely photo.

Dominic Duodu shared the photo on social media with this caption;

9+ years of God goodness has been fulfilled. Daddy is proud of you. More blessed days and years lie ahead of you my PRINCESS. The world will hear of you that I am very confident about. Go high and higher.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian groom Dominic Duodu poses with his wife Tima Kumkum during their engagement

Ghanaian celebrity bride Tima Kumkum and her handsome-looking husband wore matching green kente outfits for their traditional wedding.

Tima Kumkum looked breathtaking in a kente corseted gown and a matching green veil for her second wedding. She slayed looked gorgeous in flawless bridal makeup while showing off her wedding ring.

The groom, Dominic Duodo, rocked a two-piece kaftan styled with an elegant blazer for the engagement ceremony.

Tima Kumkum and her husband weds in the rain

The beautiful couple Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu, family and friends stood in the rain for the wedding ceremony. Some social media have commented on the trending videos.

