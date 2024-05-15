Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor says she was very keen about her husband's surname

The gospel singer proudly added that she always wanted a man whose surname is very light, although she is a Voltarian

Some social media users shared their thoughts about the trending video circulating online

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Akakpo, now called Celestine Donkor, has revealed that before marrying her husband, she prayed for an Ewe man with a lighter name.

The Only You hitmaker disclosed that she had carried a heavy Ewe name all her life and didn't want that for her children.

Celestine Donkor, a proud Ewe woman, opened up to Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee in an exclusive interview on the Today's Woman Show on TV3.

The show's host, Shirelly Emma Tiblilla, also added that she won't marry a man with those heavy Ewe names that people find hard to pronounce.

Some social media users commented on Celestine Donkor's video about the kind of Ewe names she dislikes

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

@faithsenam said:

Privately we’ve all laughed at these names and made jokes out of it. Let’s stop the pretense as if we are not guilty of what they did. Wait till you’re called #Azuumi or #amemorla.

@flexkgermain said:

But this is an insult to your lineage. You are not proud of where you come from errr.

@Muba_AY said:

Deep down they’re saying: 1.they can’t marry their fellow tribesmen.

2. They’ve been ashamed of their father’s name all this while.

3. They won’t allow their children to be associated with the Ewe tribe.

4. Ewe names are too horrible to be given to humans. Etc.

@VigvalArhin said:

What do you mean by "dodged a bullet"?Akakpo Dosu is not even a hard name to pronounce. If Amaniampong, Frimpong-Manso etc can be pronounced, how much more Celestine's name. By the way, Ewe's too have Donkors.

Celestine Donkor praises her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel performer Celestine Donkor, who shared her story of meeting her spouse online.

Celestine Donkor characterised her marriage as a divine union, considering how her husband bought her engagement things before meeting her.

A few people who saw the video on Instagram left comments regarding Celestine Donkor's attire and sophisticated hairdo.

