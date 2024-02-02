Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has finally dropped stunning images from her traditional wedding ceremony

The plush wedding took place on January 5, 2024, at a private location in Accra

Fans gushed over the media personality for her ravishing looks in the images

TV and radio personality Berla Mundi has finally dropped images from her private wedding on January 5, 2024.

The media star looked ravishing in the images shared online.

Berla Mundi, whose wedding to Mr David Tabi took place on January 5, 2024, has become the talk of the town after sharing the photos online.

At the time of this report, the post had gathered more than 14,000 likes online.

See the photos below.

Berla's wedding happened at a private location kept from the public. Her husband, David Tabi, has been described as a man into mining and other family businesses. A video of him speaking about his family businesses appeared during the wedding.

Ghanaians described him as a handsome man when the video appeared. He captured the hearts of many ladies.

Berla's engagement ring

Berla's wedding came barely six months after being reported to have gotten engaged. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was spotted rocking a ring on her wedding ring finger in a photo and video. The blogger who first shared the images claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and was soon going to marry.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

seltydaikor said:

Hello gorgeous ❤️

thenorabrempon_official said:

Sparks of Graceee✨❤️❤️

jamesgardinergh said:

Right now dieeer I can’t be commenting to much ooo …… I don’t want problem

nanaakuasmom said:

I love every bit of this❗️❗️❗️

lyna_love said:

You made a beautiful bride

Berla Mundi Shares Secret Behind Her Enviable Career Growth Spanning Over 12 Years

YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi spoke about how she established herself as a force to reckon with in the media industry.

The renowned media figure gave away her career secrets as she advised younger ladies who consider her their role model. According to Berla, she didn't have an easy rise to fame.

