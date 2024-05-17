Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is still trending after rocking a magnificent dress to the 2024 AMVCA in Lagos

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a 3D dress that she took style inspiration from a French designer

Some social media users have praised her for stepping up her fashion game at red carpet event

Famous Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam has accused Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo of stealing her design from a talented French designer to flaunt at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

This comes after Nana Akua Addo refused to credit Nigerian stylist Ezinne for her involvement in her creative team.

Nana Akua Addo looks stunning in a 3D dress at the 2024 AMVCA. Photo credit: @nanaakuado.

Source: Instagram

Tosin Silverdam shared photos of a model in a Tony Ward couture 3D during a runway show in 2019.

The creative team collaborated with Speedra Design Studio to design the masterpiece to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his creations and the 70th anniversary of his father’s Atelier, Elie Ward.

Watch the video from the exhibition in 2019

Tosin Silverdam shares the original design and Nana Akua Addo's recreation

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has been rated among the best-dressed female celebrities for slaying in this 3D dress accessorised with unique earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian male hairstyle,ist Manuel's Bea,uty has commented on Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam's post about Nana Akua Addo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

It’s sounding like hate Tosin, name any blog or post that NANA mention that she created the outfit

olalekan_janet stated:

Yes they copied it , any problem with that ? Once you sit in front of your mic with that your mug , Naso so misbehavior !

femi__james__ stated:

This Tosin is actually not intelligent. Lol.

_lov_issabella stated:

She looks more amazing than the white lady. The recreation even looks better than the original

alhaji_ba_guyguy stated:

Yes she copied it ,what can you do about it ..Look at the difference.The outfit you put on every day ,it was also copied.

mamachina_academy stated:

They didn’t copy.. they were inspired by it. The images are so different.

Mykcutetrends stated:

If ebe easy do am , copied or no copied she ate !

Bomaawobajo stated:

Did u just say plagiarism?? ‍♀️. I know u r joking

rubys_touch_ stated:

Even the copied dress came out better …. It’s called being innovative …. Nah one person dey blog first before u sef start blogging work

Ncbscents stated:

See as you tag them for free. But you won't do the same for an upcoming brand. So no difference btw you and them.

arami_flawless_skincare stated:

So Tosin you tagged them ??? Eye service don finish you

