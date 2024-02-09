Ghanaian Afrobeats superstars Camidoh and King Promise performed their monster hit songs, Terminator and Sugarcane(rmx), respectively, at the 2024 MOBO Awards in Sheffield, UK.

The two Ghanaian singers had a great year in retrospect, and performing on a stage as grand as the MOBO Awards stage is a testament to their year.

King Promise kicked off the performance with Terminator, which raised the atmosphere in the auditorium before Camidoh joined him on stage with Sugarcane to put the icing on what a splendid show.

What Camidoh and King Promise's performance mean for their careers

Afrobeats as a genre has become a global phenomenon, travelling to all corners of the world. Performing on a big stage, such as the MOBO Awards, there is a promising likelihood that their careers will hit a new trajectory. Performing on that stage will also lead to more international collaboration, which will, in turn, open doors for people to pay attention to Ghanaian music on the international market

Ghanaians react

Ghanaians had mixed reactions to the performance video. Many believed that the singers could have done better with their singing and general stagecraft, and others were very proud of the moment of seeing two of the nation's sons raise the nation's flag high. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians.

@defrancez360 said:

My honest suggestion is, sometimes they should write the lyrics on the screens, for the crowd to sing along

@Coded_bone said:

It was an excellent performance, but our artists should learn how to add craft to their stage performances. Stage performance these days is not only about walking all over the stage. Invent something to make exceptional

@herh_mufaasa said:

Things we love to see. Keep going

@sweeterthewater said:

I enjoyed it

King Promise shares issues with Ghanaian acts

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise added his voice to the call for Ghanaian creatives to unite more in their efforts.

He recounted a disgraceful experience with a colleague in London, which he deems unhelpful to the industry's growth.

Netizens reacted to King Promise's submission, attempting to fish out the artiste he was talking about.

