Prophet Kofi Oduro has ramped up his dedication to join the upcoming Save Ghana football protest

The conveners of the demonstration called on the televangelist and presented branded merchandise to him

Photos from their meeting gained significant traction online, raising the readiness of fans for the upcoming demonstration

Ghana's AFCON exit, which led to the dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton, stirred up a lot of emotions among many Black Stars fans.

A team of sports journalists who plan to rise up against the Ghana Football Association has announced an upcoming demonstration attracting key personalities like the renowned televangelist, Prophet Kofi Oduro.

On February 7, 2024, the conveners of the demonstration called on the televangelist to share with him more details.

Saddick Adams meets Prophet Kofi Oduro ahead GFA demo Photo source: Facebook/SaddickAdams, Facebook/ProphetKofiOduro

Source: Facebook

Prophet Kofi Oduro describes the GFA demo as a rude awakening

In a post shared by Saddick Adams, a leading force behind the Save Ghana Football demonstration, Prophet Kofi Oduro was seen brandishing a t-shirt from the movement.

According to the sports journalist, the televangelist shared his thoughts on the upcoming protest, saying, “It is not just a demonstration. It is a rude awakening that it can’t always be business as usual.”

His endorsement of the protest and willingness to attend has inspired many netizens to follow suit.

Netizens react to Prophet Kofi Oduro's involvement in the upcoming demo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the upcoming GFA protest.

Kwa Bena commented:

Now I understand why GFA blocked u. lol . U dey give pressure dodo . Fireman songo is waiting for his own Tshirt wai

Justice Julius Collins said:

Thanks for serving the Motherland

Citizen Kobe wrote:

We are collecting our football...y3 gye y3n ball

Kampi Laari Robert noted:

Posterity will celebrate you for always standing for your country.

Asuni Eric added:

Prophet Oduro is of the the few men of God is this country that practices what they preach. God bless you sir

GFA blocks Saddick Adams on Twitter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports journalist and convener of the Save Ghana Football demo had been blocked by the Ghana Football Association on Twitter.

The decision by the FA, which has now been rescinded after an apology from the National Sports Authority boss, infuriated scores of Ghanaian football fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh