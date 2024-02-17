Nana Aba Anamoah has opened up on the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy as a teenager many years ago

According to her, the pregnancy coincided with her admission into medical school and curtailed her dream of becoming a doctor

She explained that even though her father was disappointed, he supported her to have the child because they were close

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has made the profound revelation that she abandoned pursuing a medical career due to her pregnancy which led to the birth of her son.

In an interview with 3 Music TV, Nana Aba shared details about the difficult sacrifice she made to prioritise her child's well-being over her own educational aspirations.

According to the award-winning media personality, her father was bent on making her become a medical doctor. The dream was well on course until she got pregnant after completing secondary school.

Nana Aba Anamoah shares life story about her pregnancy Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, her pregnancy coincided with her admission into medical school to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor. At that moment, she made a choice to forfeit her admission and rather give birth.

Even though her father was disappointed, he still supported her decision to give birth rather than go to medical school.

"My father wanted me to be a doctor. I didn't want to be. My father thought I'd be a fantastic doctor. He was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn't do it, so he thought, 'Oh, my daughter will be a doctor.

"...I would have been a disaster, and it came at the right time...For my father, he was not bothered because we were very close," Pulse Ghana quoted her as saying.

Hinting there is more to her story, Anamoah suggested the pivotal experience fueled her advocacy for women through initiatives like "Woman of Valour." By opening up, she aims to inspire others facing similar crossroads.

Who is Nana Aba Anamoah's son?

The child Nana Aba sacrificed her medical admission to give birth to is Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, who is in his early 20s now.

Jyoti Anamoah is the boy renowned fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zaraman, known in private life as Richard Brown, claimed as his own.

The young is known to have started university in the United States in 2019, leaving his mother excited.

Source: YEN.com.gh