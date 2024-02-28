After the Guinness World Record (GWR) team dismissed Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt, several issues have popped up, with many accusing her of deliberately concealing the results

Kwame Dadzie, a journalist with Multimedia Group, has clashed with Afua Asantewaa on the radio after the former accused her of "lying" about losing access to her GWR account login details

Afua Asantewaa and Kwame Dadzie clashed on Hitz FM in Accra

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa has clashed with radio host Kwame Dadzie over issues concerning her GWR disqualification results.

This comes after Mr Dadzie accused her of being dishonest about losing access to her GWR account login credentials.

During an interview with Mercury Quaye on Hitz FM about her disqualification brouhaha, Afua Asantewaa told Kwame Dadzie to reveal the identity of the person who said to him that she was hiding her GWR results from the public. She also said that if anyone speaks ill about her, she's ready to respond to them.

Afua also accused Kwame Dadzie of tarnishing her image.

Responding, Kwame Dadzie said that after the news of Afua's disqualification came from GWR, he contacted her team members for confirmation and to interview Afua Asantewaa about the disqualification, but her team did not confirm. However, as a journalist, he investigated and discovered that Afua was already aware of her disqualification before GWR announced it.

Afua Asantewaa pressed Kwame Dadzie to reveal the source of his information, but he said he was protecting his source until the right time.

Kwame Dadzie blasts Afua Asantewaa

Earlier, Kwame Dadzie had accused Afua Asantewaa of lying about losing access to her GWR account login credentials. He blasted her for "lying" to the same media that supported her sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa Opens Up On How Some People Plotted To Get Her Disqualified, Ghanaians Fume

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa said some Ghanaians plotted to disqualify her sing-a-thon attempt.

She revealed in an interview that some people sent videos of her sing-a-thon to the Guinness World Records, urging them to disqualify her.

