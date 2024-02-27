Afua Asantewaa has offered clarity as to whether she has plans to embark on another singing marathon

In an interview, she said her main aim now is to receive an official response from the Guinness World Records on her previous attempt

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on her disclosure

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has provided an update on whether she will embark on another singing marathon after the Guinness World Record confirmed her previous attempt was unsuccessful.

In a post on TikTok, Afua Asantewaa, who was speaking in an interview with Adom FM, confessed that at this point in time, should can not give a definite answer on whether she would embark on another record attempt or not.

She said she was still awaiting a response from the Guinness World Records on where she fell short in her previous attempt.

"I want to get a script in order to know what went wrong so that next time, if I decide to attempt the record, it will serve as a guide."

Ghanaians react to the update by Afua Asantewaa

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video urged Afua Asantewaa not to be bothered by the sing-a-thon setback.

Adwoa Nyame stated:

@AFUA ASANTEWAA O ADUONUM we still love you

Dian reacted:

hmmm no need to go again.its simple you are a star.

Ohemaa Esther955 commented:

Awww this thing pains me

Arnold scolds Afua Asantewaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had expressed displeasure over the actions of Afua Asantewaa and management.

He criticised Afua Asantewaa and her management for withholding the disqualification results to themselves and not letting Ghanaians know.

Arnold added that Afua and her management need to be truthful to secure many deals in the future because brands love to work with dishonest people.

According to him, GWR had spoken to Afua directly long before the news broke that her record attempt was unsuccessful.

