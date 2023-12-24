On December 24, 2023, Ghanaian Afua Asantewaa Aduonum started her sing-a-thon Guinness World Record-breaking attempt at the Akwaaba Village in Accra

Ghanaians have rallied behind her, with many arriving at the venue to support and bolster her spirit

YEN.com.gh has compiled encouraging remarks that have trended in support of Aduonum's daring historical journey

Ghanaians have taken to social media to throw their weight behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she formally embarks on a sing-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record of an individual's longest singing marathon.

She started her history-making journey at 12:00 am on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra. She is expected to end on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Her brave attempt to honour Ghana by clinching the coveted title held by Indian Sunil Waghmare has been well received by Ghanaians.

A video of fans and loved ones dancing to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's performance:

Aside from the people who have flocked to the venue to encourage her, netizens have rallied support behind her on social media, notably X (formerly Twitter).

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the uplifting comments below:

@bbnasiba indicated:

Afua started singing about 7 hours ago, and I'm in awe of her strength, beauty and resilience. I'm rooting so hard for her, and I pray she gets to the finish line as a winner. Afua is singing for all of us.

@jonasnie posted:

The strength of our Lord and Heavens shall be your portion. At her breaks, she uses a few minutes to read the bible. Oh, Afua, you will break this World Record. #GWR #afuaasantewaasingathon.

@realnananayaa posted:

Go girlll #afuaasantewaasingathon.

@memphis_mavio indicated:

We've come to support a good something something.#afuaasantewaasingathon

@Bra_Qwaci posted:

Guinness World Records @GWR Sing A-Thon Official Attempt. Best wishes, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser ahead of sing-a-thon

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

She announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra.

The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family, were present to support and wish her well.

