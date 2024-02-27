Afua Asantewaa has gone public on how some Ghanaians plotted to make her sing-a-thon unsuccessful

She revealed in an interview that some people sent videos of her sing-a-thon to the Guinness World Records, urging them to disqualify her

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post were stunned by the revelation made by Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has shed light on how some people masterminded and schemed to ensure that her attempt to break the record for the longest singing time by an individual would not be successful.

In a post on TikTok, Afua Asantewaa, who was speaking in an interview with Adom FM, said during her record attempt, video excepts of her singing marathon had already been sent to the Guinness World Records, trying to prompt them on why she should be disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa opens up on how some Ghanaians tried to get her disqualified Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Even before the GWR requested for my video, they made me aware that during my attempt, some people had sent them videos pinpointing certain thinga they thought should disqualify me.

"I know some people are naturally like that, and I don't blame them," she added

The 42-second video which explained plans Afua Asantewaa had made after it was confirmed that her record attempt was unsuccessful, had raked in over 1000 likes and 18 comments.

Ghanaians express astonishment

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned.

Diamond 1 stated:

Ghanaian's are hypocrites why would you send such videos to them, Sweetheart you are still our hero

Sweetest Efya added:

Sister don't worry about this ok we love u

user5856184429533 replied:

yes that is true, Ghanaians are not to be trusted

Ohemaa Esther955 added:

Awww this thing pains me

Afua Asantewaa appeals to the state to honour his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is urging the state to name a structure after his wife.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum made this appeal while reacting to the news that his wife was unsuccessful in her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

He said his wife had played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana, and it was proper that something was done to honour her.

Source: YEN.com.gh