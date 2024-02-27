Afua Asantewaa Aduonum demonstrated during an interview on Hitz FM that her login details on the Guinness World Records portal had been failing

She explained that it was the reason she was unable to access the unsuccessful verdict of her sing-a-thon attempt

Many people shared their views on the video as they advised her in the comments

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum proved that she indeed could not access her Guinness World Record portal in order to view the disqualification letter sent to her concerning her sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa proves she could not access her GWR portal

In an exclusive interview on Hitz FM's Cruise Control with Mercury Quaye, one of the , the broadcaster explained how she could not access her GWR portal.

On the live show on Facebook, Mrs Aduonum demonstrated how she logged in to the portal, adding that she had saved her details in the browser so that in the situation where she forgot the password and email, she could still log in.

However, after using the autofill feature on her smartphone to log in, the portal declined her access, stating that her email and password were incorrect.

Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum logging in to her GWR portal and failing.

Reactions as Afua Asantewaa proved she could not access her GWR account

Many were unhappy that at the beginning of the interview on Hitz FM, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that it would be her last interview where she addressed the situation concerning her GWR sing-a-thon results.

Others were also of the view that they believed her and advised her on her next steps in the comments.

the1957news said:

Ohhh chale! Who’s in charge of Afua’s PR? What did she mean by ‘this is the last interview’? That was needless!!! PR is very necessary in everything.

donveli22 said:

When at all will Ghanaians help, rally and build each other, this pull him or her down it not helping us at all. Let give this lady a break she has done her part. That is not the end of the world.

hajiaofficial said:

Madam woboa, how can you tell us this story

mario222gh said:

U go explain taya buh wait must ur husband follow everywhere eiih

iam_getpaid said:

In her interview some days ago, she said she didn’t have her loggings, so she has people who take care of that. Today you save your loggings so that you won’t forget… Eeii

itzvickers said:

Ghana you dey....you go explain explain explain taya. madam adwuma no adi wo

theasiedua said:

It's okay. We believe you. Stop granting interviews.

adujinx said:

she might be telling the truth...

Afua Asantewaa speaks on sing-a-thon results

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady who attempted to break the GWR sing-a-thon, finally explained why she could not break the results to Ghanaians ahead of the organisation.

She stated that she lost her login details to the portal and, therefore, had no access to the disqualification letter.

She pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive her and hoped they understood and believed her story.

