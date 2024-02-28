Music star KiDi has launched a new swimwear line, SwimsbyKidi: The 'Danger' Capsule Collection, for ladies

The new swimwear has been released as part of the singer's new singer, Danger, which will be released on Thursday, February 29

KiDi explained the rationale behind the release of his swimwear in an interview after a press soiree on the upcoming song

Ghanaian singing sensation KiDi has made waves with the announcement of his latest single, Danger.

The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of his exclusive swimwear brand for women.

In an interview with Joy Prime's IB, KiDi indicated that the swimwear line is not commercially available but reserved for special fans.

KiDi has released new swimwear for women Photo source: @kidi

KiDi explains the swimwear venture

KiDi, who cancelled his North America tour, emphasized that this venture represents an expansion of his artistic expression beyond music, delving into fashion and lifestyle.

The Likor hitmaker highlighted the multifaceted nature of entertainers, showcasing their diverse talents and interests across various domains.

Explaining his motivation for creating women's swimwear, KiDi expressed a deep admiration for women and their invaluable contributions to society.

He underscored his genuine appreciation for women's strength and influence, citing their pivotal role in shaping lives and communities.

Prior to the announcement, KiDi had shared on Instagram photos of some models in the swimwear as well as other details.

"INTRODUCING SWIMSBYKiDi : THE “DANGER” CAPSULE COLLECTION EXCLUSIVE OWNERSHIP LIMITED TO JUST 30 LUCKY DIDI DOLLS CHOSEN ACROSS ALL OUR PLATFORMS ⚠️ STAY TUNED FOR GIVEAWAY DETAILS TOMORROW ✨," his caption read.

The highly anticipated single, 'Danger,' is set to be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024, adding to KiDi's impressive discography and further solidifying his position as a prominent figure in Ghana's music industry.

Since his debut in 2017, KiDi has garnered widespread acclaim, embarked on international tours, and received numerous prestigious awards, establishing himself as a dynamic force in the music scene.

KiDi thrills at Likor On The Beach concert

Meanwhile, KiDi recently hosted his highly anticipated Likor On The Beach Concert.

Popular artistes such as D Black, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP, and more were at the event to thrill fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some videos showing the moments the top-tier performers delighted fans with electrifying performances.

