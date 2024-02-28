Ghanaian musician KiDi has organised a media soirée for his upcoming single titled Danger

The event was held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Mix Restaurant at Osu in Accra to promote the new song

KiDi's new song will be released at midnight on February 29

In videos shared by Ghkwaku, KiDi made a grand entrance to the location for his media soirée. He was met with smiles and warm hugs from organisers and attendees.

Speaking about the meaning of the song, KiDi said the song is about love, having a good time with one's partner, and not wanting the night to end, like a Cinderella story.

KiDi gave an exclusive performance of the yet-to-be-released song, exciting the event's attendees. The new song, Danger, will be released at midnight on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Watch some exclusive videos from the event, which took place in Accra.

When Maya Blu, singer and colleague of KiDi at Lynx Entertainment, arrived to support KiDi.

Fans react to the videos

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments from fans excited about KiDi's upcoming song.

kojorowlyn_offical said:

Kidi please

popsmokedc wrote:

King

armhassy wrote:

Lord Sugar

maxoffi said:

Ghyal Dem sugar

mayabanke said:

I'm excited for the song

Philemonrude said:

King, we love you

Ometlhden said:

Kidi is the king of music

Yaaasor exclaimed:

I love this song from my crush

KiDi Set To Drop New Song After Almost A Year, Mesmerises Anne Sophie Avé With The Teaser

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that KiDi was set to drop a new song titled Danger after almost a year of music hiatus.

KiDi dropped his collaboration with Stonebwoy, Likor, in July 2023. The explosive hit single carried KiDi's name throughout the year's third and final quarters.

Before the announcement, KiDi sent fans a thank you note, expressing his gratitude for their support throughout his trying times last year. A sneak peek of the new single, Danger, caught the attention of the former French Ambassador to Ghana.

