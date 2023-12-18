Ghanaian singer KiDi hosted his highly anticipated Likor On The Beach Concert on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Popular artistes such as D Black, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP, and more were at the event to thrill fans

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos showing the moments the top-tier performers delighted fans with electrifying performances

Ghanaian singer KiDi's highly publicised Likor On The Beach Concert took place on December 17, 2023, at the Polo Beach Club in Accra.

A host of popular Ghanaian artistes like Fameye, D Black, Quamina MP, and others mounted the stage to support the Lynx Entertainment signee as they performed their hit songs back to back to entertain attendees.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos from the event. Watch them below.

The moment Camidoh joined KiDi on stage:

Moment Fameye stormed the stage:

Kelvyn Boy thrills fans at the Likor On The Beach Concert

Kelvyn Boy the crowd crazy with his electrifying performances at the concert.

D Black and Quamina MP delivered electrifying performance at the concert:

Sugar Daddy KiDi mounts the stage at his concert:

Lasmid joins KiDi on stage at the concert:

Moment KiDi surprised fans by bringing Stonebwoy on stage for Liqor performance:

Netizens react to the concert

Social media users have shared their comments about the concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions.

amoakojoyce80 commented:

I just love his voice

big._fauzy added:

Spiritual chale

big._fauzy commented:

Peter Peter Peter Peter

rockyberry_yo commented:

dope

cromwell5412 added:

Greetings from Germany... My our heroes meet

cullzy_rolex added:

Hard on this bro

big._fauzy said:

That is good charle

madeinkasoa_ added:

I have nice video I was there

Shatta Wale And Other Musicians Light Up Stage At Medikal's Planning and Plottint Concert

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal hosted his popular Planning and Plotting Concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was at the event to show massive support and he pulled a massive crowd.

