The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, visited London to enhance his opulent wardrobe choices

In a video claimed to be an old clip, the presidential hopeful noted that he needs new costly accessories to match his status

The footage in which he revealed that he's building a palace has raked in views and different remarks

The New Force Leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, famed as Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar, has visited London to boost his wardrobe selections and personality.

In a video, the self-proclaimed “Price of Africa” arrives at a luxurious shop in a customised whip. He sported a fine suit, a pair of black shoes, and a designer bag to match.

Nana Kwame Bediako goes shopping in London. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Nana Kwame Bediako's palace

The presidential aspirant spent some time touring the shop in London for a deluxe wristwatch and discussed his taste for customised chains and a crown.

He disclosed that he was building a palace and would need the deluxe accessories to fit the status.

Freedom Jacob Caesar, known for his opulent lifestyle, took a swipe at critics refusing to accept him as the “Price of Africa.”

Reactions trail video of Freedom Jacob Caesar

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3's'"he's"" New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Freedom Jacob Caesar has come under the spotlight after the Government of Ghana revoked a permit for The Convention 2024, a Pan-African event scheduled at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024, coinciding with Ghana's Constitution Day.

Source: YEN.com.gh