Nana Kwame Bediako: The New Force Leader Shops In London In Video: “I'm The Price Of Africa”
- The New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, visited London to enhance his opulent wardrobe choices
- In a video claimed to be an old clip, the presidential hopeful noted that he needs new costly accessories to match his status
- The footage in which he revealed that he's building a palace has raked in views and different remarks
The New Force Leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, famed as Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar, has visited London to boost his wardrobe selections and personality.
In a video, the self-proclaimed “Price of Africa” arrives at a luxurious shop in a customised whip. He sported a fine suit, a pair of black shoes, and a designer bag to match.
Nana Kwame Bediako's palace
The presidential aspirant spent some time touring the shop in London for a deluxe wristwatch and discussed his taste for customised chains and a crown.
PAY ATTENTION: Today Live - Medikal at YEN X Space. You can ask him your questions today at 8 PM. Follow the link.
He disclosed that he was building a palace and would need the deluxe accessories to fit the status.
Freedom Jacob Caesar, known for his opulent lifestyle, took a swipe at critics refusing to accept him as the “Price of Africa.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail video of Freedom Jacob Caesar
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.
Afia_papabi1 commented:
S3 y3 si y3 p3 youth president naaa mose you no gree?
Poxieble posted:
Portiaadosinaba commented:
Ladies and gentlemen, your president, our president .
Shezkayla18204 posted:
Our president .
Queeny_skay indicated:
This man is coming to use Ghana’s money to add to his betterment and whatever delusion he is having about he being the African prince . Settings ednkoa.
Iameugeniapieterson posted;
Edward Akwasi Boateng: Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun donates car and cash to gospel singer, netizens react
Ei hmmmm Charlie I have changed my mind.
Preciousoseituffour gushed:
African PRINCE indeed ❤️❤️.
Osei_kofi_michael said:
Wo president ye guy anaa.
Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.
During an interview on TV3's'"he's"" New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.
Freedom Jacob Caesar has come under the spotlight after the Government of Ghana revoked a permit for The Convention 2024, a Pan-African event scheduled at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024, coinciding with Ghana's Constitution Day.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh