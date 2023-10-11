KiDi opened up about why he cancelled his North American Tour and why he went on a long hiatus

In a BBC Africa interview, he attributed the long break to battling with mental health issues

Many people empathised with KiDi after he shared what he was going through in the interview

Ghanaian singer, KiDi, has finally disclosed the real reason why he cancelled his North American tour and went on a long hiatus to BBC Africa in an interview.

KiDi opens up about his mental health in a BBC interview

In an interview with BBC Africa, KiDi revealed that the reason for the long break was because he was battling mental health issues. He noted that it was important for him to return better and stronger.

In the interview aired on October 10, 2023, KiDi stated that the music industry had a toll on his physical well-being. He stated emphatically that the rest was significant in his music career.

“A lot of things have changed for me, including how I view things generally. One thing I have also learned in this time is that everything is controlled by my mind, how I see it, and my perspective,” KiDi said.

The Adiepena crooner advised his fellow musicians and creatives that it was acceptable to have "lazy days" and rest to rejuvenate. He emphasised the importance of a healthy mind and a healthy lifestyle.

Below is KiDi's interview with BBC Africa, where he opened up about his mental health.

Ghanaians empathise with KiDi in new BBC interview

Ghanaians empathised with KiDi and prayed that he got better. Others also admired how well he answered the questions in the interview.

itz_soulbee said:

One intelligent deep guy

ghanasongs said:

Kidi is very humble, and trust me, we have a real talent ..... ❤️❤️❤️

mic_.michael said:

He understands how the music industry works

groundswell_manchester said:

❤️ Good to hear about having good mental health and support from family and friends... because nothing in life can be absolutely perfect. And most of us need to remember, to live in the present, as each day is a gift...Sankofa....give thanks! ✌

clintonkwadade_royale said:

Very eloquent and smart

miss_akuah__ said:

It's a mental health day

KiDi's manager Richie debunks stroke rumours

YEN.com.gh previously reported that KiDi's manager, Richie, debunked the rumours that the musician had had a stroke.

Richie urged KiDi's fans to ignore the fake news and reiterated that the singer was not suffering from a stroke.

This comes after the singer cancelled his North American tour and went on a long hiatus due to a health condition, which many assumed was a stroke.

