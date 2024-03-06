Lil Win, in a discussion with Poleeno Multimedia, ranked his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana higher than Kyekyeku's 1957

The actor lamented that Kyekyeku did not send him an official invite to the premiere of his movie

Lil Win's comments caused a stir and did not sit well with a lot of people who felt he was shading his junior colleague

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has made some bold statements regarding his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, which has sparked considerable debate among fans.

Lil Win, who has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, expressed his confidence in his forthcoming film by ranking it higher than his colleague Kyekyeku’s recent work, 1957. The actor’s remarks subtly shaded Kyekyeku, suggesting that his own movie would overshadow 1957.

The conversation started when Lil Win revealed his disappointment over not receiving an official invitation to the premiere of Kyekyeku’s movie. He was quoted saying,

They can go and watch his and wait for mine movie, which is the main one.

This statement, which many interpreted as a slight against his junior colleague, has caused a stir on social media.

Lil Win’s comments did not sit well with a significant portion of netizens. Many Ghanaians argue that his words were unnecessary and could be seen as undermining the efforts of another artist in the industry.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

M.I said:

Lil Wayne is too proud and full of himself. so-called star. Apuuu

Mark fish wrote:

they should go and support Kyekyeku tomorrow and wait for the main one..so which one is the main one..???

Isaac Osei235 commented:

The fact that he's putting that statement out there tells a lot about him, only jealousy will make him downplay Kyekyeku’s project. Omo ntwen the main one? There is no guarantee that this will blow.

Lil Win and Nigerian cast visit pastor

In another story, Lil Win and his Nollywood cast, Ramsy Nouah, Charles Awuram and Victor Osuwagu, have visited the religious leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

The Ghanaian actor says the visit was to seek blessings from Adom Kyei Duah ahead of the release of his movie A Country Called Ghana.

Footage from their visit shared online has attracted scores of fans who took to social media to hail Lil Win.

