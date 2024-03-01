Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku has released the official trailer for his highly publicised movie 1957, which premieres on March 6, 2024, at the SG Mall in Kumasi

Kyekyeku released the trailer on his Instagram page. The video showed several actors from the Kumawood scene, including Kalsoume Sinare and his role model, Dr Likee

Fans who saw the video praised Kyekyeku for improving his craft by investing a lot of money into the movie

Kumawood star Kyekyeku has teased fans with a trailer for his upcoming movie, 1957.

He released the video on his social media platforms.

Kyekyeku, who earlier said the movie's storyline is about two major groups in Ghana at loggerheads, dropped the trailer to the admiration of many.

Famous Kumawood actors in the trailer include Dr Likee, Shifu, Papa Kumasi, Kalsoume Sinare, and many more. Many debut actors were also seen.

Fans praised the movie's top-notch storyline and quality, with many saying it was highly eligible for a Netflix acceptance.

Netizens react to the trailer for 1957

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from netizens who were awed by the trailer.

elvis_simons wrote:

I am impressed. He has improved

successmany wrote:

Kumawood is the Ghana movie industry. You improve Kumawood and the Ghana Movie Industry is revived. I’m impressed

owura11 said:

I like what I’m seeing bro. The story line is good. This issue has been a huge problem since these two tribes met. It’s a good concept. Kyekyeku force.

linkinyaw added:

They shd add Subtitles.

felixt60091 said:

Aww this is beautiful but we miss one person who can make it much better, Bernard Nyarko

