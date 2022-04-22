Celebrated broadcaster Delay has made an appearance on Accra-based Wontumi Radio as host of the station's drivetime show

Delay's cameo on Wontumi Radio, as she described it, comes after a long absence from radio broadcasting

The appearance on Wontumi Radio, one of the stations owned by Chairman Wontumi, has excited many of her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has gone back to radio broadcasting after many years of absence.

The award-winning broadcaster hosted a show on the recently opened Wontumi Radio in Accra. Wontumi Radio is one of the stations owned by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Anwti Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

Details of how Delay got poached by Chairman Wontumi are sketchy but the presenter was on fire during what she described as a cameo. Delay hosted the station's drivetime show on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Delay has gone back to radio after many years away Photo source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The presenter announced her appearance on Wontumi Radio with a photo on Instagram. The photo showed her seated behind the console in the studio as she prepared to go on air.

Sharing the photo, Delay said:

"Tune in. Will be live on air at 4pm. My first time on radio in years. Hopefully I remember how this done Tune in WONTUMI 95.9fm ."

During the show, she disclosed that she was going to think about whether to host the Wontumi drive permanently or not.

Delay's appearance on Wontumi Radio excites fans

The appearance of Delay on radio has stirred excitement among her followers on social media. Many have noted how thy missed her.

Below are some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh:

naj_coco said:

"I remember those Meridian FM days ."

jackieiseverywhere said:

"I miss you on radio ."

cherie_emperatrisse said:

"Don’t delay, you’re best in doing it’s your TONIC."

sammykofi said:

"I miss you on radio. Oseee Yaaaay!"

Delay Speaks About Dating; Says Her Time Is Running Out Very Fast

Meanwhile, Delay YEN.com.gh recently reported that Dealy had caused a huge stir online after she hinted at dating and soon getting married.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Delay indicated that she was so busy that she did not have time to be in a relationship.

According to her, she was going to use this year (2022) to find a partner and start dating him with the hopes of settling down.

Source: YEN.com.gh