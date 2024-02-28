Shifu has cleared the air on the alleged rift between Kyekyeku and his mentor Ras Nene, stating emphatically that it is not true

The actor said everything was fine in their camp and the entire Dr Likee is behind Kyekyeku who is set to premiere his new movie in a few weeks

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the matter with some saying the alleged beef was just a rumour to bring attention to Kyekyeku's upcoming release

Ghanaian actor and comedian Shifu has dismissed the rumours of a feud between his colleague Kyekyeku and his mentor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee. He said there was no bad blood between them and they were all supportive of each other’s projects.

Speaking in a street interview, Shifu said the reports of a rift were false and baseless, and that they were aimed at tarnishing the image of their crew. He said Kyekyeku and Ras Nene had a good relationship and that was not going to change.

He also urged the public to ignore the rumours and focus on the positive things that they were doing in the entertainment industry.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the matter on social media, with some saying the alleged beef was just a publicity stunt to create hype for Kyekyeku’s upcoming movie. Others praised the crew for their unity and wished them success in their endeavours.

Kyekyeku’s movie, 1957, features Kalsoume Sinare, Ras Nene, Vanessa Nicole, and other stars.

Ghanaians react to Kyekyeku and Dr Likee

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

RENAISSANCE said:

Fake things saaa over hype comot for there all be settings just one promo

_ commented:

So what’s going on actually I think it’s a prank

Fiifi Osikanin Ahuofe Gh reacted:

I feel dis is just another trend to help promote Kyekyekus coming movieBeef b3n? Our Kyekyeku can’t do dat la

Kyekyeku's car

In another story, Kykeyeku, in a video, drove his brand new Hyundai Sonata, a vehicle he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture.

In the video, the actor who recently won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Award drove the beautiful ride through town.

Plus 1 TV shared the video of Kyekyeku driving the sleek ride, and in the comments section, Ghanaians praised and congratulated him.

