Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is set to release a critically acclaimed movie titled A Country Called Ghana, which was shot at his new 40-acre film village in the Ashanti Region.

For the movie, the Ghanaian actor flew in three Nollywood superstars, Ramsy Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu, popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp, to join the Ghanaian cast for his upcoming movie.

Photos of Lil Win and his Nollywood cast with the highly patronised religious leader Adom Kyei-Duah have surfaced online.

Lil Win reconnects with Adom Kyei-Duah

Lil Wn holds Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder of the Believers Worship Center and the infamous Philadelphia movement, in high esteem.

Last year, Lil Win held a grand durbar as the religious leader, whom he describes as the Voice of God, paid a courtesy call to his school. He honoured Adom Kyei-Duah by naming the school's library after him.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin took his Nigerian cast to the 8th generational prophet “STEPHEN ADOM KYE DUA” the voice of God; for his blessings… it’s all about the movie *A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA,* the Ghanaian actor said as he spoke about his recent visit.

Netizens react to Lil Win's visit to Adom Kyei-Duah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to his visit to Adom Kye-Duah's with the A Country called Ghana cast.

You can see humbleness in their faces since they touch down in GH , I meant almighty Ramsey, I think we can learn something out of this, you can be on top and still cool

I kept on smiling saaaaa the lord bless you all. Adom ooo️

Legend of the game, you are love sir❤

Lil Win mourns Mr Ibu with his Nollywood guests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had given his Nollywood cast, comprising Ramsy Nouah, Charles Awuram and Victor Osuwagu, a day off as they mourned their colleague, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, after over a year-long battle, which led to the temptation of his leg.

