Efia Odo, in a video she shared on her TikTok, won the hearts of her followers as she passionately ate fufu and soup at a local chop bar

The socialite and actress was clearly having a good time as she swallowed large morsels of fufu and tore into the chicken with aggression

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their love for the local delicacy and admired how Efia ate

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo recently shared a video on her TikTok that has since gone viral, capturing the hearts of her followers.

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo eating fufu. Photo Source: efia_odo

The video showed Efia Odo enjoying a scrumptious meal of fufu and soup at a local chop bar.

Her followers were in awe as they watched her skillfully swallow large morsels of the smooth fufu combined with light soup.

But it was not just the fufu that caught the attention of netizens. It was the way Efia tore into the chicken with such passion. As she ate, she mentioned that Kumasi had the best fufu in Ghana.

The comments section of Efia’s video quickly filled with messages from Ghanaians who not only expressed their love for the local delicacy but also admired the way Efia ate.

Ghanaians praise Efia Odo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr president said:

You have started eating like Aka

Medɔ mmaa na me mpɛ mmaa commented:

mep3 )baa bi tes3 Efia Odo.)b3tumi atena bebiara

Hibba said:

That’s not Kumasi. Abossey okai chop bar, Kumasi road, before nkawkaw when coming from Accra. Great food

Debby commented:

They can never make me hate you

Sparta mi nami said:

everything about you is so sweet

