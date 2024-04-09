Henry Fitz has responded to the prosecution hanging over his head because of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video

Serwaa lodged a complaint with the police leading to the prosecution of Fitz and two others for extortion, among other charges

But in a Snapchat post, Henry Fitz who still maintained his innocence over the leaked video and dared her to try harder

Henry Fitz, the man at the centre of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video controversy, has reacted to news that the police want him for prosecution.

Fitz has been trending online after a video of him and the celebrated media personality in bed emerged.

Days after the emergence of the video, Serwaa Amihere lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the prosecution of the case at the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

Henry Fitz has dared Serwaa Amihere to try harder Photo source: @mrhenry_fitz, @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

The particulars of the case, which have found their way into the media, show three people, Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah a.k.a. Henry Fitz.

The three have been slapped with four charges, including conspiracy to commit non-consensual sharing of intimate image, non-consensual sharing of intimate image, and sexual extortion.

They are alleged to have extorted about GH¢25,000 from Serwaa before going ahead to leak it.

While Ketti and Ababio, said to be Fitz's wife, have been arrested and put before the court, Henry Fitz is at large.

Henry Fitz reacts to court case over Serwaa Amihere private video

Moments after the court documents emerged online declaring him wanted, Henry Fitz has strongly replied.

In a post on his Snapchat, Fitz declared that Serwaa Amihere was trying to save her image, but she should try harder.

"Nice try but try harder. You do not play mon key games with the lion...!!! Find yourself a kangaroo," he said.

See his post below:

Henry Fitz has reacted to his prosecution Photo source: Snapchat/Henry Fitz

Source: UGC

Henry Fitz sold hotel, mansion after his wedding, details in video

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz, the groom of 2019's plush Hendee19 wedding at the Royal Senchi Hotel, has fallen on hard times.

He reportedly sold his mansion and 19-room hotel in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

This was revealed by a Koforidua-based journalist speaking on Fitz's viral video with a celebrated broadcaster.

