Ghanaian-American-Liberian comic actor, Michael Blackson, has posed in a heartwarming picture with his mother

The movie personality shared that his mother does not look like him, but many of his fans disagreed

Those who shared opposing views noted that the entertainer is the photocopy of his birth mother

Famous comic actor, Michael Blackson, has posed in a heartwarming picture with his mother, whom he said does not look like him.

The Ghanaian-American-Liberian movie personality shared the image on his Twitter account, where he amassed more than 360,000 followers.

''In Ghana chilling with momma. Me and my mom are not the same person Modasucka,'' he posted with the photo.

Many fans disagree with Michael Blackson after he shared that his birth mom does not look like him. Credit: @MichaelBlackson

Source: Twitter

Fans of the celebrated comedian, however, shared unparalleled views, with some saying Blackson's mother is his doppelganger.

The post has generated more than 1,500 likes with fewer comments at the time of this report.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Many fans disagree with Michael Blackson

@bour_bright reacted:

Blood! No deviation.

@dashingsumaila said:

She’s your elder twin sister.

@AdumKofi said:

You are your mother's son. Her copy is yours. Cheers!

@rnjaye posted:

No. She’s the real Michael Blackson, you’re an impersonator.

@Jordan_Nile1 commented:

Y'all look alike. Like momma like son.

@chopdonn23 shared:

Michael Blackson's mom playing Michael Blackson cosplay.

@JPRag458 said:

What a resemblance!

@Tito25flo posted:

Copyright.

@GoonQp said:

Gee. Your gap is hereditary.

@MzMimiMartinez posted:

Yes yall are. Copy & Paste.

@CemmEntertainm1 shared:

Yes, you both truly are the genes very.

@payours shared:

This is copy and paste, bra.

@GregMas75298440 observed:

You have a spitting image of moms. Nice Pic!

Michael Blackson Is Building a School in His Hometown

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson has acknowledged that he is in a position to give back to his community, which is why he chose to construct a school in the Central Region in Nsaba.

The Ghanaian-American-Liberian movie actor said in an interview with Doreen Avio on JoyNews that he came from a low-income family and never had enough for himself, but he worked hard to get to where he is now.

He claimed that he had reached a point in his life where he could now influence the lives of numerous people and the less fortunate members of society, particularly the lives of children.

Shocking Video Captures Pupils Learning on Concrete Blocks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an incredible video of some school pupils sitting and learning on concrete blocks at Leenbiisi-Moshidabooro D/A Primary in Ghana has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the clip posted by Daily Graphic, the pupils, whose numbers are immediately unknown, are seen in their uniforms in class with a voice in the background who is assumed to be an educator.

The clip captures the school kids doing their best to gain knowledge under harsh circumstances.

Source: YEN.com.gh