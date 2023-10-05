Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called "gobɛ"

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket

Many Ghanains in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility

Popular Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, in a video that went viral delighted his fans as he enjoyed popular Ghanaian dish, "gobɛ," which consists of beans and plantains. The video, which quickly went viral, showed not only his love for local cuisine but also his down-to-earth nature.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win eating beans Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

In the video, Lil Win could be seen seated comfortably on a chair, holding a bowl filled with steaming hot "gobɛ." Instead of a fancy dining table, he placed his simple meal on a plastic bucket, highlighting his humility and connection to his roots.

Ghanaian netizens could not contain their excitement as they watched the actor seemed to enjoy every bite of the traditional dish as he looked pleased while he ate. Many took to the comment section to express their admiration for Lil Win's personality and his appreciation for Ghanaian food.

Lil Win warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

charlesantwi44 commented:

May Almighty Jesus Christ continue bless you Kwadwo Nkansah I check u roff

O'NEIL JUNIOR said:

Adom oo, too much egg will increase the amount of calories the body need. So be mindful of the number of eggs you consume a day

Quojoebwoy wrote:

I really admire you a lot …very humble despite the money and fame ..may God bless you

Nana one gh commented:

That's my favorite Mr President you do all

QWUARKU FUNNY said:

Ghanafour de3 you like yoomo and Gob3 ooo

Lil Win drinks porridge

In another story, Actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on TikTok, drank kooko and koose while listening to motivational content.

Hausa kooko, also known as spicy corn or millet porridge, is a popular street food in West Africa that is typically eaten for breakfast.

Kooko is usually eaten with koose, a spicy bean cake, and Lil Win seemed to enjoy the simple breakfast.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh