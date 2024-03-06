Ghanaian actress/singer Efia Odo has released a video of her day out with her mum, Adombi Serwah

In a scene during their time at the beach, the movie personality left her mum screaming when she entered the water to cool off

The dramatic episode, captured in a video, has gathered several reactions from fans on social media

Efia Odo and her mum Adombi Serwah's day out witnessed a dramatic episode when the Ghanaian actress/singer decided to step into the water at the beach.

The actress prompted screams from her mother when she confidently walked into an area her mother considered risky.

Efia Odo leaves her mum screaming as she enters water at the beach. Photo credit: efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

Daughter-mum's look

The entertainer, born Andrea Owusu, wore revealing beachwear as she showed maximum skin. Efia Odo's look included black hair extensions.

Unlike the actress, her mum sported a casual outfit for their day out in the footage posted on the latter's Instagram account. Their trip comes long after the actress returned to Accra from her New York, USA, vacation.

''Why’s my mom @adombi_nyc soo dramatic?'' Efia Odo asked her fans and followers.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of Efia Odo and her mum

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Thomasmensah234 commented:

Hmm, this lady dea, you are my future wife.

YawDarkwah wrote:

You are my favourite. I love this.

Kitevibes posted:

The woman of my heart. Your mom is so beautiful.

H.nanaakua commented:

Mum is scared.

Lordstarr22 said:

Mother's love is infinite ❤.

Akua_congrat wrote:

Afia tell your mum we love her .

Efia Odo reveals how she feels about marriage

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo said that most married people do not honour the vows they made to each other, saying she doesn't care about the ceremony or wedding rings symbolising marriage.

According to her, a man showing his absolute commitment to her is enough for her books. Efia Odo, whose new single, Freak, raised eyebrows, said she would prefer to skip the ceremonial part and jump right into the commitment aspect.

''It's not about the marriage. It's about commitment because some people are married, and there's no commitment. I want to be with somebody who is committed to me and them and making the relationship work ...,'' Efia Odo said.

