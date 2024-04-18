Shatta Wale has released a video firing the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) for demanding an apology from him

The GSPD had asked Shatta Wale to apologise to Stonebwoy and other physically challenged Ghanaians after he mocked Stonebwoy as a disabled person

But according to the self-proclaimed Dancehall King, the GSPD has no right to demand any such apology from him

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has strongly pushed back suggestions that he should apologise to Stonebwoy over recent utterances.

Shatta Wale, while performing at the Sallahfest at Abeka in Accra during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, fired salvos at Stonebwoy, insulting the latter's late mother.

He followed up with videos and posts on social media mocking his archrival as a physically challenged person.

Shatta Wale's attack on Stonebwoy, who recently performed with Davido at Madison Square Gardens, was frowned upon by the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD), who demanded a retraction and an apology on behalf of Stonebwoy and other physically challenged Ghanaians.

The GSPD had cautioned Wale that making derogatory remarks about a person's disability is a punishable offence under the Disability Act 715. The society described the musician's actions as "irresponsible" and called Ghanaians to condemn his behaviour.

"Such a primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale," the GSPD's said..

However, in a viral video response, the "Ayoo" hitmaker is defiant, questioning the society's motive and speaking out against their request.

"You can't create a problem for me, I am a problem myself. Everything we are creating an association and paying dues, there is even unemployed people association," he rubbished the GSPD.

Ayisha Modi blasts Shatta Wale for attacking Stonebwoy, reveals Stone has 3 mansions

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale's attack on Stonebwoy triggered a response from Ayisha Modi, who told off Shatta Wale and described him as not on Stone's level.

According to Ayisha, Stonebwoy has three houses in East Legon but does not discuss them because he is not a braggart like Shatta Wale.

In a video on TikTok, Ayisha, a longtime associate of Stonebwoy, also unleashed a scathing attack on Shatta Wale.

