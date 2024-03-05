The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu's daughter speaking on her upbringing has gone viral

She shot down the idea that because she was the King's daughter, she should be given royalty treatment and be pampered

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young lady and praised her humility

Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has become a source of motivation to many after she opened up about her upbringing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @talklifetv, the pretty young woman, who is a medical doctor by profession, in answering a question on why she still does not get royalty treatment befitting a King's daughter, responded by saying that was not how her father raised her.

Otumfuo's daughter speaks on her personal life Photo credit: @talklifetv/TikTok

Source: Youtube

"The King did not train us to be pampered and lazy, we were brought up to be dutiful and hardworking and play our part in the development of Asanteman and Ghana as a whole".

She also added that gone are the days when women were stay-at-home mothers.

"You have work hard so that even your kids will know their mother is not just idling about."

The 1-minute 4-second video had raked in over 5000 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

The video of Dr Caryn Prempeh has inspired many people. Others also praised her humility.

lady Bel reacted:

the guest is so beautiful

awotachiwa commented:

She’s sweet,lovely and down to earth. Ahewene pa nkasa. Go Karen!!!

Enyapearl reacted:

I like this woman so much, Obaasima

Ohemaa Serwaa Nyarko reacted:

Otumfo) ba ohemaa papabi

user1884285419952adissupeter commented:

oooh Nana your soo beautiful

