Ghanaian actress Efia Odo garnered the attention of the cameras when she arrived at Rhythms on Da Runway 2023

She donned a fitting dress with thin straps along with a stunning bag and elevated her height with a pair of high heels

The Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku posted a clip on Instagram, where netizens went under the video to admire her

Ghanaian actress and social media star Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, turned heads when she arrived in a fitting dress at the launch of Rhythms on Da Runway 2023 edition.

The film star boosted her height and confidence with a pair of high heels matching the colour of her expensive bag.

Efia Odo turns heads at Rhythms on Da Runway 2023. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Other stunning looks

Efia Odo rocked long braids and added earrings to her stunning look for the occasion. The Ghanaian social media blogger Ghkwaku posted a video of the moments she arrived at the event.

"Actress and model Efia Odo arrives at this year's edition of Rhythm on the da runway," the caption read.

Rhythms on Da Runway sponsored edition happened on Wednesday, September 20, at Soho, Marina Mall, Aiport City.

Watch the video below:

How Ghanaians reacted to Efia Odo's look

The video in which Efia Odo shows her grit, beauty, and wardrobe selection had fans swooning over her.

Lilith.icon screamed:

Wow.

Fiikyerrmetw3ba commented:

She is very beautiful.

Akosuadansoah commented:

So clean.

Honourable_coco said:

Prettiest .

Ghcelebshub_tv reacted:

Afia is looking awesome in that dress.

Patricia_aryee posted:

Programs Dey oooo if u don't have money di33 u will sleep early.

Officialy_prince mentioned:

MAY GOD HELP YOU MY SWEET SIS .

