Nakeeyat, in a video, had many Ghanaians stunned as she looked bigger and taller from her time at TV3 Talented Kidz, where she rose to stardom

The 11-year-old lady in the video wore a beautiful gown outfit as she posed and smiled for the camera and to the delight of many Ghanaians

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and in the comments, many of Nakeeyat's admirers were quick to point out her rapid growth

Nakeeyat Dramani, the young Ghanaian poetess who captured hearts with her eloquent verses on TV3’s Talented Kidz, has once again left her fans in awe.

A recent video shared on her TikTok page showed the 11-year-old looking remarkably taller and more mature than during her time on the show that catapulted her to fame.

Fans and followers, who have been keeping tabs on her journey since her Talented Kidz days, were quick to flood the comments section with messages highlighting her rapid transformation.

Nakeeyat’s rise to stardom began when she won the hearts of many with her powerful performances on Talented Kidz. Her ability to weave words into impactful poetry made her a household name and an inspiration to many young Ghanaians.

Since then, she has continued to use her platform to advocate for various causes, including climate change, as evidenced by her recent standing ovation at the COP27 conference in Egypt.

Ghanaians praise Nakeetyat

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

my_queen commented:

Small nakeeyat wey i pray for say make she win come grow pass me eiii money dey talk

Mystical 660 wrote:

she grow come pass us and we're still here....herr life

Dorcas Asiako said:

Eiiii she is growing fast papa

Empress Gifty's daughter grows tall

In another story, Princess, the daughter of gospel singer Empress Gifty, turned 16 on February 29, 2024.

To celebrate her as she turned a year older in the leap year, the Aseda hitmaker shared a lovely video of memorable moments they have shared.

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others took to the comment section to celebrate her.

