Pretty Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo shared her views on marriage while talking about her new man during an interview

She assured Zion Felix that her current boyfriend is the real deal because he is committed to her

Efia Odo added that she is not in haste to marry him because she doesn't believe in marriages

Ghanaian upcoming singer Efia Odo pointed out that most married people do not honour the vows they made to each other.

She added that she doesn't care about the ceremony or wedding rings symbolising marriage.

According to her, a man showing his absolute commitment to her is enough for her books.

Efia Odo, whose new single, Freak, has raised eyebrows, said she would prefer to skip the ceremonial part and jump right into the commitment aspect.

It's not about the marriage. It's about commitment because some people are married, and there's no commitment. I want to be with somebody who is committed to me and them and making the relationship work.

I believe in commitment. Some people marry to show face. If it wasn't for my mother, I want just five or ten people if I get married. I don't care for those things. I care for commitment and family building.

