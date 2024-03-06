Wendy Shay, on Tuesday, March 5, visited ill highlife legend KK Kabobo at the University Of Ghana Medical Centre and made a charitable donation

The singer donated GH¢10,000 to the veteran artiste as a contribution to the revitalisation of his failing health, mentioning that she was touched when she heard about his plight

The musician shared a video of her visit and encouraged Ghanaians to donate and help save the life of KK Kabobo

Popular Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay visited highlife legend KK Kabobo at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Tuesday, March 5, to show solidarity with the ill music legend.

KK Kabobo, a stalwart of the highlife genre, has been battling health issues. Wendy Shay, moved by his plight, made a generous donation of GH¢10,000. This contribution is aimed at aiding the revitalisation of the veteran artiste’s health.

The visit was not just about financial assistance. Wendy Shay shared a video of her visit, providing her fans and the general public with an update on KK Kabobo’s health. She expressed gratitude to God for the positive response KK Kabobo has been showing towards treatment.

But Wendy Shay did not stop there. She took to her social media to rally support for KK Kabobo. She urged Ghanaians to contribute towards the cause. In her Instagram post, she wrote:

"I visited Legendary KK Kabobo earlier today at the University of Ghana Medical Center together with my team. Thank God he is responding very well to treatment. I donated cash to support, and I am urging everyone to support this course. Below are details to send money via momo 0242112136 Kobbena Kwakye Kabobo. Thank you, and God bless you."

Ghanaians praise Wendy Shay

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

geraldatiigah said:

Wendy, we Ghanaians here in Germany are so proud of you for your wonderful work you did

cocobrown957 wrote:

People don’t see this side her oo. It’s only the negative side

gloriaosarfo commented:

God continue to bless you Wendy

