Singer Wendy Shay joined TV3's New Day team for an in-depth conversation to commemorate this year's International Women's Day

The musician recounted several challenges women face in the Ghanaian music industry just because of their gender

She disclosed most women often find it difficult to gain collaboration opportunities from their male colleagues

On Friday, March 8, Wendy Shay joined actress Akorfa Edjeani on TV3's special edition of the Day Show dedicated to International Women's Day.

The singer joined the conversation via phone to share her experiences as one of the country's topmost female musicians.

Wendy Shay recounted the struggles women go through in the music industry and advised young girls who look up to her.

Wendy Shay narrates the challenges women face in the industry

According to Wendy Shay, Ghana's music industry has a broader issue with artistes accessing capital investments to finance their growth.

However, women still find it harder than their male counterparts to rise to their potential because of access to all kinds of opportunities, including collaboration.

"It's a male-dominated industry where women are mostly overlooked. There is this stereotype that makes women feel rejected. It goes beyond investments. Sometimes, we get rejected by our male counterparts when we want features," Wendy Shay revealed on TV3.

The multiple award-winning artiste added that some male artistes would likely choose to work with an uprising artiste over a female artiste and may sometimes want to gain access to your body before opting to collaborate.

Despite the barriers women encounter in the industry, Wendy Shay has risen to become one of the most sought-after and successful music personalities in the country.

The musician recently unveiled her new customised Range Rover a few days after her remarkable donation to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on her 28th birthday.

"I'm a person of hard work. I believe in honing our talents and our crafts so our value can shine. I always tell women to build themselves and their character because that's what attracts people to you," Wendy Shay advised as she climaxed her submissions on this year's International Women's Day discussions.

