Fast-rising Ghanaian singer Safo Newman has the internet buzzing after he released an Independence Day song titled March Past on Wednesday, March 6.

As of 10:30am on Thursday, March 7, the official YouTube video had garnered 11,000 views.

Safo Newman spotlights socio-economic challenges in Ghana

The singer highlighted tribalism, greed, and other socio-economic challenges plaguing Ghana, preventing it from reaching its full potential.

With intense passion, Safo Newman reiterated that Ghana was the first to attain independence in sub-Saharan Africa but has yet to achieve true freedom. He lamented the corruption of politicians and the business folks who overprice their goods and services to make extra profits at the expense of the suffering masses.

Safo Newman also emphasised how Ghanaians who are unprepared for jobs grab positions and undermine those willing to sacrifice to accomplish the work properly.

Reactions trail the song of Safo Newman

The singer has dominated conversations on X after the song emerged online. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments here.

@Eddyk4real wrote:

Safo Newman drops the independence vibes.

@wuuhuuu1 posted:

Naaaa Safo Newman does it effortlessly, this is a natural talent.

@mrkukubor said:

He has a unique way of singing that sets him apart from others, but I believe he would be better as a writer than as a musician. The problem with being a songwriter is that musicians often don't acknowledge your efforts and work, which makes it hard for someone to share their words. So they intend to sing it. I have seen many people saying they don't like his songs no matter how hit the songs are.

@AmSamuelish wrote:

This guy is just some amazing songwriter - lyrically top-notch, for me. I think he can make more cash out of songwriting. That notwithstanding, this music is dope. For his aura and videos, it will get better.

Sarkodie and Safo Newman were spotted in the studio

Safo Newman's new song comes after YEN.com.gh reported that the singer was spotted in a studio with multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Safo Newman was spotted with Sarkodie and others in the studio as they recorded verses for a song.

In another clip, Safo Newman and Sarkodie took pictures in the studio. They were seated next to each other as they posed while the cameras flashed.

