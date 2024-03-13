Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah celebrated his wife, Hannah Appiah, as she turned a year older on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder shared photos of his beautiful wife with a lovely caption

The post triggered many reactions from Appiah's followers, including Martha Ankomah, who hailed Mrs Appiah

Appiah showed different shades of his beautiful wife in the Instagram photo post made of four slides.

Stephen Appiah has flaunted his wife in birthday photos Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial

Source: Instagram

The first of the photos had the former Ghana captain and his wife in loved-up mode. He wore a white 'agbada' while Hannah donned a colourful maxi dress with black shoes and a matching bag.

In the next frame, Mrs Appiah wore a green and yellow dress while sitting pretty with a fine hairstyle.

In the third photo, Appiah's wife twinned in white with their only daughter, Vanessa.

The final slide had her sitting and wearing a red and blue dress. She clutched her bag, which was placed on her left thigh. Her look was completed with black sunglasses.

Sharing the photos, the former midfielder went all romantic, telling Mrs Appiah he loved in Italian.

"Happy birthday, wifey! Ti Amo ," he said.

See the post below:

Stephen Appiah's wife's photos get fans talking

The images shared by Stephen Appiah got some of his followers to join in wishing the wife well.

anthony_baffoe5 said:

Happy birthday Hanna❤️❤️

celebrities_arena

Happy birthday to the controller general

drpoundsofficial said:

Oga madam , Happy Birthday mummy ❤❤

marthaankomah said:

Beautiful beautiful lovely ❤❤❤❤

iam_razakmendy said:

Happy birthday to the queen wish you longlife and prosperity

Stephen Appiah celebrates daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah recently celebrated his only daughter, Vanessa Appiah, as she turned a year older.

The ex-Black Stars captain shared lovely photos of Vanessa, whom he travelled with a few weeks back, looking beautiful in different outfits.

The photos of Stephen Appiah's daughter sparked reactions among the ex-footballer's followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh