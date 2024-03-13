Former Juventus midfielder Stephen Appiah is celebrating his gorgeous wife as she celebrates her birthday

The member of the wives and girlfriends of footballers is one of the highly respected female celebrities with a high fashion sense

Some social media users have commented on former Black Stars player Stephen Appiah's Instagram post

Former Black Star captain Stephen Appiah's gorgeous wife, one of the talented personalities with a high fashion sense, is a year older today, March 13, 2024.

Mrs Hannah Appiah, who loves to live her luxurious lifestyle outside paparazzi's preying eyes, has gone viral after her husband and former Juventus midfielder shared her photos on Instagram.

Stephen Appiah and his beautiful wife, Mrs Hannah Appiah rock black outfits. Photo credit: @stephenappiahofficial.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity mother, who always wears designer outfits and accessories, was photographed in stunning dresses styled with expensive handbags.

In one of the photos, Mrs Hannah Appiah wore a white sleeveless dress showing off her tattoo while modelling in Yves Saint Laurent sandals. Stephen Appiah's daughter looked classy in a white off-shoulder dress.

As they stepped out, the mother-and-daughter duo wore beautiful long African braid hairstyles to complete their look.

Check out the photos below;

Stephen Appiah and his wife rock black outfits to an event

Ghanaian celebrity couple Stephen Appiah and his beautiful wife, Mrs Hannah Appiah, looked stunning in black outfits for a lovely photoshoot.

The madly-in-love couple posed inside their plush mansion in Accra beside their white car.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Mrs Hannah Appiah's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Rebeccabrrown stated:

WHAT A QUEEN

nuumoblafoagbadukui stated:

Happy birthday Nmaa❤️Wala afee on)❤️

Kinglagazee stated:

More life and strength, Empress

Marthaankomah stated:

Beautiful beautiful lovely ❤❤❤❤

Drpoundsofficial stated:

Oga madam, Happy Birthday mummy ❤❤

Fiifitackie stated:

Happy Birthday Mrs Hanna Appiah

anthony_baffoe5 stated:

Happy birthday, Hanna❤️❤️

Oyewaladon stated:

Well done to both of you

Nanaesilekey stated:

My people ❤️❤️

furkansenocak stated:

We miss you, Stephen

sammy_anim stated:

Happy birthday Mrs Appiah, wish you all the best ❤

Nakoshrentals stated:

Happy birthday my dear Hannah…May God keep you under His banner ….I’ve missed you all

akyer3ba_lena stated:

Bless ur new age Mrs

celebrities_arena stated:

Happy birthday to the controller general

Stephen Appiah: Legendary Ghanaian footballer's son graduates from Birmingham University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah's son, who graduated from a top university in London.

Stephen Appiah, a football player from Ghana, is the son of Larry Appiah, who graduated from the University of Birmingham and made his parents proud.

His father celebrated his son's graduation with a bachelor's degree in business and commerce on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh