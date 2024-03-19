Gospel singer Mike of Willie and Mike fame has graduated from Harvard University

Mike, one half of the music duo, bagged a post-graduate diploma in Cyber Security

He shared photos in celebration of his new achievement, stirring massive congratulations from his followers

Michael Adomako (Mike), one half of the renowned Ghanaian gospel music duo Willie and Mike, has graduated from the prestigious Harvard University in the US.

Mike bagged a postgraduate diploma in Cyber Security from Harvard. The postgraduate diploma comes aside from an MBA degree he holds.

Mike of Willie and Mike fame has just graduated from Harvard University Photo source: Michael Adomako

The excited gospel ace broke the news of his latest accomplishment on his Facebook page. He shared some photos of himself on the Harvard campus.

Sharing the photos, Mike, recently ordained as a pastor in the US, highlighted how he strived to achieve his goals by combining family, ministry, and business.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to God, fans of Willie & Mike, and all those who supported him throughout his academic journey.

"In spite of all the hurdles I've learnt never to settle for less. Combining family, ministry, business and all was daunting but it has eventually paid off. Finally, I grabbed my Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security from Harvard in the United States aside from my MBA degree. A very big "Thank you" to God and to you all for being my support system," he said.

See his photos below:

Congratulations pour in for Mike over Harvard graduation

The pictures and news of Mike's graduation from Havard excited many of his followers, who sent their congratulations.

Efe Quarshie said:

Soo proud of you, baby bro. More wins

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

Congratulations senior. This calls for celebration.

Kwame Kyere Danquah said:

wow...glory to God ...a big congrats my brother

John Dumelo bags a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that actor and politician John Dumelo had added another Master's Degree to his ever-growing academic achievements.

The star actor received a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana, his second in less than two years, after an earlier Master's Degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA.

He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking congratulatory messages from his loved ones, including his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo.

