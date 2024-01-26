John Dumelo's wife, Gifty, is leading the cheers for her husband after he bagged a Master's Degree from the University of Ghana

The actor and politician received a Master's Degree in Law (Natural Resources) on Friday, January 26, 2024

His wife, who was at the congregation ceremony, shared images on social media and hailed the actor for his achievements

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo (née Nkornu), celebrated her husband on his latest academic feat, a new Master's Degree.

The actor and politician bagged a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghana on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Dumelo received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources, as part of the University's congregation for graduate students.

Dumelo's wife hails him for bagging Master's Degree in Law

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate's wife was part of the close family and friends who witnessed the graduation ceremony, and she took to social media to share some videos and photos.

The images posted on her Instagram page showed Gifty posing with her husband, who wore his academic gown. Other slides were of the moment Dumelo was called to receive his laurels. The last slide had Dumelo and his family heading out to eat and make merry after the ceremony.

Sharing the photos and videos, Mrs Dumelo expressed pride in the latest achievement of the love of her life.

"Congratulations to the love of my life @johndumelo1 for bagging Master's Degree in Natural Resources Law at the University of Ghana Law School. Super proud of you. Help me welcome the newest expert in Natural Resources law," she said.

John Dumelo's Masters degrees

The latest Master's degree for John Dumelo comes less than two years after his last one. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor bagged his second Master's Degree in July 2022 from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He took to his social media pages to make the announcement as many thronged the comment section to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Dumelo graduated from GIMPA's School of Public Service and Governance, some years after obtaining his first degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: YEN.com.gh