Kuami Eugene was involved in a tragic accident on Sunday, March 17, 2024, and his last video before the incident shows him on his way to his mother's house

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the musician was in his vehicle singing gospel tunes and seemed in a joyful mood as he drove

The near-fatal car accident in his Range Rover happened at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The incident occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra, and has left fans and Ghanaians at large in a state of disbelief.

Earlier that day, the musician had shared a video on TikTok that showed him in a joyful mood, singing gospel tunes as he drove. The video, which has since attracted thousands of views, was taken on his way to his mother’s house, per the caption he wrote.

Kuami Eugene was driving his Range Rover on a poorly lit road when the accident occurred. The severity of the accident has raised concerns about his well-being.

It remains unclear whether the tragic incident happened while he was heading back from his mother’s place.

The music industry, fans, and well-wishers are hoping for Kuami Eugene’s speedy recovery. Many musicians have taken to social media to wish him well.

Kuami Eugene's video makes many sad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

HumBle SoUL said:

Eeei so like this going to bi his last video Eei God .. Thank you paaaaa ..

Sika commented:

You think he will worship the almighty like this and die untimely? NEVER!!! Kuami you will be fine in Jesus name amen.

erkuabiney@1 reacted:

Indeed Osor aborboro came in your Rescue..Thank you God !!

Ghanaians react to Eugene's accident

In another story, fans and online users were elated over reports that Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene had survived a near-fatal accident.

The singer crashed his Range Rover into a tipper truck from behind at about 11:30pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from people who mostly thanked God for the life of the singer.

