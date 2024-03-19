Kwesi Arthur has announced that the third instalment of his This Is Not The Tape series will be released on March 22

This comes after the musician exclusively premiered the project on a pay-per-streaming platform

His fans took to social media to share their anticipation for the project after his announcement

YEN.com.gh talked to the music executive and talent manager about Kwesi Arthur's upcoming project

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, now based in the US, has finally unveiled the release date for his highly anticipated album.

The project, a third instalment of his critically acclaimed This Is Not The Tape series, will be released on March 22, he said in a tweet.

The rapper's decision to finally make the album available for public streaming excited scores of his hardcore fans.

Kwesi Arthur to release new tape on March 22

Since last year, fans of the multiple-award-winning rapper Kwesi Arthur have criticised him for his apathy toward releasing and promoting his music.

Recently, he opened up about his frustrations with Ground Up Chale, his former label, which was home to other acts, including Twitch Forever and Quamina MP.

According to the music executive and talent manager, some fans have been unfair to Kwesi Arthur with their endless criticisms without appreciating his efforts to thrive against all odds.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he said,

We have to understand Kwesi. He's an independent artiste who can do very little without the necessary support. Despite that, he still manages to keep hopes alive. For instance, his recent decision to tier his rollout and charge some fans is a way of increasing his capacity to promote the project. With this new date, I hope fans can finally understand and appreciate the rapper's strategic efforts to stay afloat. He's one of the most hardworking artistes in Ghana and remains a promising music product for the country.

Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they shared their thoughts ahead of Kwesi Arthur's upcoming release.

@jilo_nketiah said:

The comeback will be televised!!!

@kojo_masi noted:

Ebi now you people dey come listen proper music

@GhKotiService wrote:

Please don’t add FEFE NE FE n GINGER. That sh** expensive too much

Baba Sadiq weighs in on Kwesi Arthur's resurgence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sadiq Abdulai Abu, founder of the 3Music Networks, had lamented about Kwesi Arthur's trajectory.

The entrepreneur and political aspirant alluded to the unpopular opinion that the rapper had lost his motivation to make music and "seems to be down psychologically.

