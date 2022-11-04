Popular American actress Gabrielle Union visited Ghana with her NBA superstar husband, Dwayne Wade, and daughter, Kaavia James

The Wades received a warm reception upon their arrival at the airport, and during an enstoolment ceremony they attended

In an Instagram post, Gabrielle Union expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for their hospitality and warm welcome

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gabrielle Union-Wade has penned down an appreciation note to Ghanaians for an amazing time in Ghana. On October 31, the American actress arrived in Ghana with her three-year-old daughter Kaavia James, a renowned meme queen and her retired NBA player husband, Dwayne Wade.

Gabrielle Union thanks Ghanaians Photo Source: @gabunion @reachghanadotcom

Source: Instagram

Without really confirming her departure, Gabrielle Union shared a video of herself at an enstoolment ceremony in Nyame Bekyere, a town in the Eastern Region. The video on her Instagram account featured Gabrielle Union clothed in a rich Kente cloth and happily dancing.

She captioned her post;

Ghana owes us nothing, but gave us EVERYTHING! @kaaviajames felt right at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Wades World Tour In Ghana

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, and Kaavia James' visit to Ghana forms part of their annual family tour, which sees the family visit different countries across the world. This year, the beautiful celebrity family visited Tanzania, Spain, and France and also touched down in Ghana. Their next destination is, however, unknown.

Ghanaians React To Gabrielle Union's Gratitude Post

djswitchghana

We love you!❤️❤️

abena__pacey

Kaavia is so popular here, everyone loves Kaavia in

ayishanafoure

We love kaavia so much here. She is the real superstar

badassboz

You are officially GHANAFUO!!!

6ixtinegram

U guys be visiting Ghana only .. Una dey fear Nigeria??

margaretamoako

Ghana love you so much.you are welcome anytime. Akwaaba

Gabrielle Union Beams With Smiles As Queen Mothers Wrap Her In Kente Cloth, Video Drops

In other Gabrielle Union-related news, the celebrated American actress, her NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and her three-year-old daughter Kaavia James were dressed in rich Asante kente cloth when they touched down in Ghana.

A video circulating online showed the award-winning actress smiling brightly as the queen mothers wrapped her in the rich traditional cloth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh