Actor and politician John Dumelo has added another Masters degree to his ever-growing academic achievements

This time, the star actor received a Masters in Law from the University of Ghana

He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking a load of congratulatory messages from his followers

Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has bagged a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Ghana.

Dumelo received his Law Masters, with a speciality in Natural Resources, as part of the University's recently held congregation for graduate students.

John Dumelo has bagged Masters degree in Law from Legon

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate announced his new academic feat with a post on social media.

The post showed him wearing his black academic gown. He crossed his arms over his lower abdomen as he posed for the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actor expressed gratitude to God and also indicated through a hashtag that it was his third Masters degree.

"I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law(Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod," he said.

