Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa announced that she was pregnant with the first child of she and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

She took to her YouTube Channel to talk about her pregnancy journey while living in the US and addressed rumours from the past

The news has excited many people as they congratulated her

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa announced on March 20, 2024, that she and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, were expecting their first child.

Asantewaa's pregnancy photos and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa announced her pregnancy to her subscribers on YouTube

Asantewaa took to her YouTube Channel, Upclose with Asantewaa, to share her pregnancy journey and how she was excited to be a mother after tying the knot in 2017.

While drinking a glass of pineapple juice in the video, she thanked God and said that the glory she is experiencing is huge.

"I am excited about everything. I am excited I am about to enter a new phase. I am excited I am about to be a mother. I am excited I am about to wake up every morning to see a brand new human being by my side," she said in the YouTube video.

She was transparent in the video as she shared the medications prescribed by her doctor, which she had been taking throughout her pregnancy.

Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump.

Asantewaa addresses the rumours

Speaking about the rumours that circulated in the media in 2023 about her having given birth in the US, Asantewaa said the news was fake.

"I woke up one day, and everybody on my phone contact was just congratulating me because of fake news. I don't know where that news came from."

The famous TikToker said she was still pregnant and had not delivered yet. She urged people to subscribe to her YouTube channel and that when the baby arrives, she will make the announcement there.

Below is a video of Asantewaa speaking about her pregnancy journey and addressing the rumours surrounding her pregnancy.

Ama Official says Asantewaa and her brother arresting her made her miss her WASSCE exam

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Ama Official opened up about why she was arrested by fellow TikToker Asantewaa and her brother, Kayverli, and what transpired at the Ghana Police Service headquarters.

She said the smartphones of all three of them were seized by the officers, and to date, they have not received them, adding that she has bought two new phones.

The interview sparked emotions in many Ghanaians as they admired her beauty and maturity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh