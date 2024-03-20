Global site navigation

Asantewaa Pregnancy: Content Creator Flaunts Huge Baby Bump For The First Time In Instagram Post
Celebrities

Asantewaa Pregnancy: Content Creator Flaunts Huge Baby Bump For The First Time In Instagram Post

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Asantewaa, in an Instagram post, flaunted her huge baby bump for the first time, confirming rumours that she was pregnant
  • The content creator has not been as active on social media as she used to be, intensifying rumours that she was carrying a child
  • In the comment section of the post, a swarm of congratulatory messages poured in for Asantewaa, with many of her followers wishing her well

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and content creator Asantewaa has confirmed the rumours of her pregnancy. The confirmation came in the form of an Instagram post where she proudly flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

Asantewaa flaunted her huge baby bump for the first time, confirming rumours that she was pregnant.
Content creator Asantewaa. Photo Source: asantewaaa
Source: Instagram

Asantewaa, who is a regular on TikTok had been noticeably less active in recent times. This sudden change in her online behaviour sparked speculations among her followers, with many guessing that she might be expecting.

Read also

Sunsum Ahuofe shares how he was paid just GH¢100 for his role in Abro Ne Bayie

The Instagram post, showcased two beautiful photos of Asantewaa's baby bump, putting all rumours to rest. The caption of the post read:

Two beautiful hearts beating as one.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The post was met with a lot of love and support from her followers. The comment section quickly filled up with a swarm of congratulatory messages. Fans expressed their joy and sent their well-wishes to the soon-to-be mother. Fella Makafui and other celebrities also congratulated her.

Asantewaa warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sweet_hajia said:

In his own time he makes all things beautiful ampa congratulations

emefa.aaa reacted:

What God cannot do does not exist!!❤️

officialldelta commented:

CONGRATULATIONS TINA✌️GodIsSoGood

abenaacel also said:

If i tell you had a dream today about you having twin

Read also

Woman flaunts lover that proposed to her after 3 weeks of dating, video gets people jealous

asapfotography commented:

Full Package.. Congratulations hun

Lady gives birth to baby

In another story, a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins, given how big her baby bump was.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel