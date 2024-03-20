Asantewaa, in an Instagram post, flaunted her huge baby bump for the first time, confirming rumours that she was pregnant

The content creator has not been as active on social media as she used to be, intensifying rumours that she was carrying a child

In the comment section of the post, a swarm of congratulatory messages poured in for Asantewaa, with many of her followers wishing her well

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and content creator Asantewaa has confirmed the rumours of her pregnancy. The confirmation came in the form of an Instagram post where she proudly flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

Asantewaa, who is a regular on TikTok had been noticeably less active in recent times. This sudden change in her online behaviour sparked speculations among her followers, with many guessing that she might be expecting.

The Instagram post, showcased two beautiful photos of Asantewaa's baby bump, putting all rumours to rest. The caption of the post read:

Two beautiful hearts beating as one.

The post was met with a lot of love and support from her followers. The comment section quickly filled up with a swarm of congratulatory messages. Fans expressed their joy and sent their well-wishes to the soon-to-be mother. Fella Makafui and other celebrities also congratulated her.

Asantewaa warms hearts

Lady gives birth to baby

In another story, a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins, given how big her baby bump was.

