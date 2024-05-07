Host of UTV's United Showbiz called out Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal after they criticised her for asking Medikal the wrong questions during an interview on the show

MzGee dropped another video about her asking Medikal about his concert, and she lashed out at critics for claiming she slept with her bosses to take over from actress Nana Ama McBrown as host of the show

Many people pleaded with her not to pay heed to the rants of Medikal and Shatta Wale, and they hailed her for being an incredible host of the show

Media personality MzGee fired back again at Ghanaian musicians Medikal and Shatta Wale after the duo called her out for asking irrelevant questions during Medikal's interview on United Showbiz.

The live show was aired on Saturday, May 4, 2024, on UTV and with Medikal in the UK, the interview was held on the phone.

MzGee fired back at Shatta Wale and Medikal

In another social media post, MzGee noted that there was more to her interview with Medikal, adding that she was burnt on sharing more bits of their conversation.

She stated that the purpose of sharing videos was so that the discerning Ghanaians who, unfortunately, could not watch live would not be forced to believe falsehood.

"Evidence is the name of the game," she said in the Instagram post.

Unhappy about remarks people made about her having slept with her bosses to take over as host of United Showbiz from actress Nana Ama McBrown, below is what she had to say:

"And oh, so we don't get swayed, not every soaring female personality had to sleep with her boss, her superior, her peers, or even her subordinate to excel or get recognized. I have said this on so many platforms. NEVER have I slept with ANY of my bosses."

MzGee further advised Shatta Wale, Medikal and critics not to rubbish her hard work, adding that hard work truly pays. She further stated that those she had worked for or those who had worked with her could tell she was a workaholic.

"I also believe in the power of prayer. It does wonders, so put me anywhere, i will still blossom because I carry GRACE ."

Below is a snippet from the controversial interview of Medikal on United Showbiz and MzGee's message to Medikal and Shatta Wale.

Reactions to MzGee's statement about the brouhaha with Medikal and Shatta Wale

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the brouhaha between MzGee and Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal:

chrisodame.charis said:

Mz Gee is really amazing in everything…… we love you

the_felix_dadzie said:

U asked the right Questions. Dont mind them!!! We Saw!!! Great work u are doing .. don't Go down to their Level ❤️

crison_logah said:

Shatta wale &Medikal have grown and they are acting like children ahhh

wearevent90 said:

Grace will continue to Speak for you dear Their Boss Lady in the game heads down There is this great things about Ewe women and it will help the haters if they found out. Much Love❤️❤️❤️

tracynyamador said:

Mamaga don't worry your beautiful heard over this nonsense ,forget those called celebrates who ate shouting they don't just understand the job,by

julianaenam said:

Was he not the one who brought his marital issues on social media? You have the right to ask him that question cos we didn't tell him to come and tell us what's happening in his marriage, he's not matured at all, gee don't mind him.

yaa_precious_akorfa said:

I watched the show Mzgee and u didn’t say anything wrong they just want to trend. You carry grace which some female personality doesn’t have so she thinks everyone sleeps with people to get favors forget about that talkative.

