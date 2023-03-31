Onua TV presenter Felicia Osei stole the show at the Onua TV Durbar as she looked stunning in a traditional kente outfit

Clad in gold and kente, she displayed phenomenal dance steps which she picked from the professional kete dancer

The video has many Ghanaians admiring how lovely she looked and how beautifully she displayed her adowa steps

Famous TikTok star and media personality Felicia Osei looked regal in her outfit for the grand durbar at Onua TV.

The durbar which took place at the premises of Media General saw a splash of culture from various tribes in the country.

TikTok Star Felicia Osei looking regal in kente. Photo Source: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Details of Felicia Osei's traditional outfit

Felicia Osei looked regal in kente which she wrapped around the white cloth she wore beneath. She also fixed some of the kente pieces around her waist.

Felicia wrapped her hair with a brown silk scarf and secured it with a gold headpiece, which made her look like a true queen mother.

She glowed in the gold jewellery which were spotted around her neck, along her arms, across her chest and on her ankles. She completed her look with traditional slippers which fit her feet elegantly.

Felicia Osei dances adowa

Looking radiant with her lovely makeup and infectious smile, she danced adowa as she followed the steps of a dancer.

Below is a video of Felicia Osei displaying her adowa dance steps.

Ghanaians react to traditional outfit of Felicia Osei

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have drooled over the stunning looks of the celebrated Ghanaian TikToker as she looked regal in her kente and gold jewellery pieces.

Below are some of the comments:

mr_kuzan said:

Sista Feli, royals don’t wear earrings wai. Take note… aside that you’re glowing ❤️

hannahboateng remarked:

Piaaaaww❤️

nokturnal_vibe said:

She looks elegant ❤️

akosuaa20 commented:

She is always cheerful

