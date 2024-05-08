The Asantehene's 74th birthday was commemorated with a plush birthday dinner held at the Manhyia palace

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a lavish birthday dinner, befitting his esteemed status, to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

In attendance was the Asantehene himself and his wife, Lady Julia, Asanteman, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, etc.

Also, the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Sir Sam Jonah and many others were present.

The occasion was marked with singing, dancing, eating, drinking and merry-making.

It was a sight to behold when the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia, stepped onto the dancefloor during the occasion. Both danced their hearts out as they rejoiced during the occasion, as Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede performed live at the grand event.

The official Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio shared scenes from the occasion.

See the post below:

Lady Julia shares the heartwarming story of how she met Asantehene at birthday dinner

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Otumfuo, Lady Julia, has shared a heartwarming story of how she met her husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Lady Julia, wife of the Asantehene, left guests at a dinner party held to celebrate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mesmerised as she recounted how she met her lovely husband.

In a video making rounds on social media, Lady Julia stated that she first met Otumfuo when she went to Kumasi as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of EcoBank Ghana.

