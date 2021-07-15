New photos of Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, show how beautiful she has grown in appearance and in her physique.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Ankobiah, has stunned her fans with new photos of her looking so different in her physical appearance than was known before.

12 of the photos seen by YEN.com.gh detail how gorgeous Sandra looks and her body transformation.

A collage of Sandra Ababio. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio/Instagram

See all 12 photos below:

1. Looking like an angel:

2. Glowing in colours:

3. Sandra flaunts her rounded hips:

4. Confident lady in red:

5. Stylish Sandra Ababio:

6. Putting her full back on display:

7. It does not hurt to smile:

8. Beauty written all over her:

9. Showing fans what she's got:

10. She stressed that one must do whatever is good for the soul:

11. Stunning wedding guest glowing in white:

12. A photo that took all the attention on social media:

Reaction

The photos have received mixed reactions on social media with some people writing plainly that the actress has gone for plastic surgery to enhance her body.

See some of such comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

precious1photograher: “Is the body for me.”

brucedrench007: “It's not easy oh.”

Kelvina wrote in the Akan language that if one is rich, her backside never gets smaller:

kelvina_asare_: “Sika wo wohoa wo tu nsa.”

Ama wrote that it is a plastic surgery thing:

amakesewaaamoah: “@kelvina_asare_ plastic surgery butt! Nice though.”

Maame also wrote in the Akan language asking if that was really Sandra’s body, adding that it is a new back:

maame_akua_pinamang: “Eiii Sandra to nie.”

maame_akua_pinamang: “yeah new asss papa paaa.”

Some of the fans, however, admired Sandra:

fredjuliusb: “Beautiful.”

ireko: “So cute.”

kojo1922: “Stunning.”

sarfokofikingsley: “Unparalleled and Incomparable.”

aaron_heells: “You looks mesmerizing.”

_sheenaofficial: “Wow,sis you are soo beautiful.”

mickydeb: “You’re very beautiful woman.

Dancing with Lil Win

Sandra is rumoured to be dating colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

The two were captured dancing together beautifully in a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win and Sandra make the same dance moves as if they had rehearsed it before then.

Denying dating rumours

Meanwhile, she denied the dating rumours with all her power, stressing that she has no romantic relationship with the actor.

Lil Win later corroborated her denial and cautioned a blogger to avoid asking him foolish questions.

The two were in the news after Lil Win was captured eating food placed between the laps of Sandra.

We have also published videos and photo of Sandra and Lil Win together than prove their friendship is special.

