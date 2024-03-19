TikToker Ama Official opened up about why she was arrested by fellow TikToker Asantewaa and her brother Kayverli and was transpired at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters

She said the smartphones of all three of them were seized by the officers and till date, they have not received them, adding that she has bought two new phones

The interview sparked emotions in many Ghanaians as many people admired her beauty and maturity

TikTok star Ama Official opened up about how she missed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exam on the basis of being arrested by fellow TikTok star Asantewaa and her brother.

TikTok stars Asantewaa (left) and Ama Official (right) in photos. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa_ and @zionfelixdotcom

Ama Official opened up about her arrest and issues with Asantewaa and her brother

In a recent interview with YouTuber Zionfelix, Ama Official said that she has not apologised to Asantewaa and her brother after she disgraced them on social media.

She stated that Asantewaa and her brother hurt her badly, and that could not be compared to how she disgraced them online.

"What I did to them was small. They deserve more than that," she said.

Speaking on how she was arrested, Ama Official said that she signed an ambassadorial deal with Asantewaa, and per the terms of the contract, she was to be paid GH¢5000, and her flight from Kumasi to Accra was to be catered for.

"That was my first time travelling by air. When I landed, I was told I was hosting a party they (Asantewaa and her brother) had organised. Unknown to me, that party was a scheme to get me arrested," she said.

At the police headquarters, the 18-years-old TikTok star said when she arrived, Asantewaa's brother Kayverli was present; however, his sister was not.

They both gave their statements, and in hers, Ama Official said Kayverli slept with her without giving her transport fare. According to Kayverli, that statement Ama Official made on social media was meant to tarnish his image.

She also added that she was accused of cyberbullying Kayverli as he alleged that she had a picture of his private part on her smartphone. However, she said the lights were off during their session in the bedroom.

"Days passed, and the police asked all three of us to report to the headquarters. Our smartphones were seized on the basis of cyber crime and till date, no one of us have received them. i have bought two new phones," Ama Official told Zionfelix.

Below is the snippet of Ama Official's interview with Zionfelix where she talked about missing her WASSCE exams.

Reactions as Ama Offiical opened up about her issues with Asantewaa and her brother

Many people were unhappy about Asantewaa and her brother arresting Ama Official and disrupting her education.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the matter:

Muneerat said:

But Ama official’s English/accent has improved

Hajia Efya said:

Asantewaa could give her money for shege reason but couldn’t give her 1k to seize fire ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

Queenzybaby said:

All jokes aside, she knows her right and was speaking in clear terms … that's good dear ✅ you answered it well @amaofficial_backup

@kobhiklerk5185 said:

Initially,I didn't want to watch the video when I saw her but I did and I don't regret watching. She looks more mature than before and looks prettier now. Thank you Zion, for giving her the chance to project this new side of her.

@priscillaasamoah9156 said:

They intentionally wanted to mess up with ama’s education. Since she’s young, she can still write n pass.

@Global_with_Desoo said:

This is so absurd. The rich intimidating the poor. Asantewaa and her brother should be ashamed

Below is the full interview of TikTok star Ama Official on Zionfelix TV.

